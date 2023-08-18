'Riverdale': Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott Reveal Terrifying Incidents With Fans

Sometimes people's feelings about Riverdale can be a bit much. The cast of the CW series did an exit interview with Vulture after wrapping up the seven-season series in June. They talked all about their experience on the series, all the good, the bad, and even the ugly. When the topic of shipping came up, and the intense investment that fans have in the characters, Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott had a lot to say.

"I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones' houses," Sprouse shared. "Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff. And I do think it's because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers. Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it's hard to break those things up when life moves on."

It's no secret that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dated for a few years, as well as Camila Mendes and Charles Melton. Coincidentally, after their characters started dating. Dating co-stars is not always easy, and it sounds like they dealt with a lot behind the scenes. It's not always what's going on off-camera, but on-camera as well, as Casey Cott has also gotten some terrifying incidents.

"There's sometimes a failure to differentiate the characters from the humans," Cott explains. "You can go down an extreme hole if you're looking at that. Someone got my mom's phone number and started leaving voicemails saying that they were going to come get her." It's definitely scary that this is happening and completely not okay. The lengths people will go, fan or not, is terrifying.

Hopefully, with the show ending, things will slow down for them if they haven't already. Especially in the age of social media, privacy is not as private as it used to be. It also doesn't help that people have vastly different opinions on certain aspects, and some opinions are pretty extreme. Riverdale is pretty absurd, but perhaps the most absurd thing is what people will do. Fans will probably have differing opinions on the series finale. All we can hope is that they don't go to extreme lengths to share their opinions on it. If they do want to share their opinions, to merely do it on social media.