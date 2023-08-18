'Riverdale': Madelaine Petsch Reveals the Cheryl Scene She Was Scared Would Become a Meme

Out of all of the scenes on Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch is opening up about the one that she was afraid would become a meme. Before the gang were in the 1950s, they had superpowers in Season 6. Said superpowers ended up being needed to stop a comet that was headed straight toward the town. As a "Phoenix," Cheryl absorbed everyone's powers and turned into Scarlet Witch to try to blast that comet away.

Even despite how intense it looked, Petsch tells Vulture during the Riverdale cast exit interview that she was terrified for a number of reasons. "When I flew through the sky shooting lasers out of my hands at a comet. I was terrified to go on wires, and I was horrified that people could take this thing that I was doing" and make a meme out of it. "Rightfully so," as Petsch says. Any crazy moment on Riverdale has often been made fun of due to the absurdity of it, and sometimes they like it, sometimes they don't.

The scene in question, which can be watched above, has been compared to Scarlet Witch. That was the whole point. Madelaine Petsch also notes that they "often pay homage, and this is an homage to Scarlet Witch." Season 6 was all about superpowers, so it was a given that there were some moments that referenced fan-favorite heroes, whether it's directly or indirectly. There have been a lot of crazy scenes on the series, and a comet is not even the biggest.

With still one episode left of the series, it will be interesting to see what Riverdale has in store to wrap up the show. According to the series finale synopsis, an 86-year-old Betty will be getting help from an old friend to relive her memories of senior year. Considering the way the penultimate episode ended, with everyone's memories being restored thanks to "Angel Tabitha," fans are going to be in for a rollercoaster of emotions. It probably won't be as insane as blasting a comet or taking down an organ-harvesting cult, but it's still going to be one to watch.

Fans will just have to tune in this Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW to see how Riverdale's series finale wraps. Whether or not there will be any meme-worthy scenes will also be something to look forward to, if fans can watch through tears, that is.