'Riverdale' Series Finale Date Confirmed

It seems like Riverdale has been on for an eternity, but The CW series is currently airing its seventh and final season. The network has confirmed that the series finale will be premiering on Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. ET, meaning that the in just a few short months, the drama will be no more. It will be airing the same night as the Nancy Drew finale, giving fans a double dose of emotions and action.

Season 7 of Riverdale premiered in March and took viewers back in time to the 1950s. Thanks to the comet in the Season 6 finale, everything was destroyed, so Tabitha took it upon herself to save her friends by bringing them to a different time, and erasing their memories. This would then give her time to untangle everything with her chrono-kinetic powers so everything is the way it used to be. With the season almost halfway through, there doesn't seem to be much progress on Tabitha's front, but there is still much left to tell.

It was announced in May of 2022 that the seventh season of Riverdale would be the show's last. Season 6 ended just two months later, ending on the 1955 cliffhanger that definitely shocked the world. However, between organ-harvesting cults, the Black Hood, the Gargoyle King, even Stonewall Prep, Season 7 has been a season like no other. There is no telling how the series will end since Riverdale has always been unpredictable, so fans will just have to continue to tune in to see what happens.

Riverdale's end comes in the midst of The CW's rebranding, with the network only taking on a limited number of originals for the 2023-24 season. As of now, only All American and Walker have been renewed, but with the network revealing its schedule very soon, it's likely it will make remaining decisions on All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, and Gotham Knights before then.

New episodes of Riverdale air on Wednesdays on The CW, and with still over half the season left to go, there is no telling just what will happen for the gang in the 50s and if they will ever get back to the 2020s. With The Flash airing its series finale next week, Riverdale will be paired with Nancy Drew once again, and they will be finishing off their final seasons together. Even though Riverdale may not have been a favorite for some, it will definitely be weird to not see it on The CW's schedule next season.