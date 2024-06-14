'Regular Show' Spinoff in the Works

Another Regular Show series is in the works. Warner Bros. Animation announced that it has greenlit an untitled Regular Show project to air on Cartoon Network. The original animated series ran for eight seasons and 244 episodes from 2010 to 2017. It followed the daily lives of two 23-year-old friends, a blue jay named Mordecai and a raccoon named Rigby, who work at a local park as groundskeepers.

The new series comes from creator and showrunner J.G. Quintel. According to Variety, not much is known about the show, including whether or not Mordecai and Rigby are returning. What is known about the series, however, is that it will be "entirely new" but will still feature some returning characters. Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Roger Craig Smith, and Minty Lewis were part of the main voice cast.

While there have previously been comic books and video games, as well as 2015's Regular Show: The Movie, this will mark the first TV spin-off for Regular Show. Regardless of whether Mordecai and Rigby will be returning, it will still be exciting to see a new Regular Show series. Since Quintel serves as creator, that should help with any worries. Regular Show ran for eight seasons for a reason, and while the new series may not be able to match its success, it wouldn't be surprising if it was close.

Meanwhile, Regular Show is not the only project that Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe have in store. An Adventure Time movie and more spinoffs are coming. A new Scooby-Doo series, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends spinoff, and much more are coming. As for Regular Show, it was only just a matter of time before a new spinoff happened, and even though it probably won't be here for a while, the wait will be worth it.

It's unknown when more details will drop surrounding the Regular Show spinoff, including exact plot information and a title, but hopefully, that will come soon enough. In the meantime, though, all eight seasons are available to stream on both Max and Hulu. It should keep fans occupied for quite some time, and who knows? Maybe by the time they've finished binge-watching, much more information will finally be released about the new series. It has already been seven years since the original show ended. Fans can wait a little bit longer for another one.