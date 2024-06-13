New Scooby-Doo Show Revealed With Major Changes

A new Scooby-Doo series is coming, but it's going to look a lot different. The long-running franchise has been pumping out new shows and films since the late '60s, including this year with the second season of Max series Velma. Now, ust a year after a Scooby-Doo project at Max was canceled, another Scooby-Doo show is in the works, but like with Velma, it won't feature the entire Mystery Inc. gang.

Warner Bros. Animation has announced that Go-Go Mystery Machine will be coming soon to Cartoon Network. The kids series will follow Shaggy and Scooby in Japan for the ultimate foodie adventure. However, they "unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. With the help of Scooby's uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and the gadget wiz Toshiro, Shaggy and Scooby have new mysteries to solve and monsters to catch!"

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation)

It is truly in Shaggy and Scooby's nature to unleash a creature by mistake, especially when they are by themselves. Luckily, they won't be truly alone. It should be interesting to meet Scooby's uncle, but hopefully, he is nothing like Scrappy-Doo in the live-action Scooby-Doo film. Of course, no one will be able to replace Fred, Velma, and Daphne, but these new friends could be just what the iconic duo needs to prove themselves to their friends back home. While the series is aimed at kids, as it usually is, it should still be as entertaining as ever for all ages.

Go-Go Mystery Machine comes from Francisco Paredes, who wrote for Baby Shark's Big Show!, Gabby's Dollhouse, Muppet Babies, Young Justice, Octonauts: Above & Beyond, and Shimmer and Shine. He also served as a production assistant on Breadwinners. Warner Bros. Animation will be the producing studio. As of now, it's unknown who will be providing the voices, but Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard should once again be voicing Scooby-Doo and Shaggy.

Additional details for Go-Go Mystery Machine have not been revealed, but more information should be announced in the coming months, including confirmation on voice actors. In the meantime, Max is the home to numerous Scooby-Doo films and series that will keep fans occupied for quite some time. Even though the new show won't be including all of Mystery Inc., at least they are still around in the other titles on Max. Plus, it's always possible that Fred, Velma, and Daphne could make some type of appearance.