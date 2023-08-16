Cartoon Network Show Sets 40-Episode Revival

It's been a long time coming, but a new season of The Amazing World of Gumball is coming and with a lot of episodes. According to the Entertainment Identifier Registry, a public registry that provides a unique identifier for audiovisual content across the entertainment industry, 40 episodes have been registered for the upcoming seventh season of the animated series, with Dan Russell, Teresa Gallagher, Kyla Rae Kowalewski, and Jacob Hopkins returning to lend their voices to the fan-faovrite characters.

Gumball first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2011 and centers on the lives of 12-year-old Gumball Watterson, a blue cat, and adoptive goldfish brother Darwin, who attend middle school in the fictional city of Elmore, California. It ran for six seasons before ending in 2018, with two multi-episode specials, Darwin's Yearbook and The Gumball Chronicles, being released between 2019 and 2021. It was initially reported in 2021 via TVLine, that The Amazing World of Gumball was being revived at Cartoon Network and HBO Max with a new movie, tentatively titled The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! And a new series, tentatively titled The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series.

Likely due to the massive rebrand at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery, the TV movie was one of many projects that would not be moving forward and would instead be shopped to different outlets, according to TVLine. The movie was to "serve as a bridge" between the original series and the new one, which would have seen Gumball's biggest fan discovering a "missing episode," opening a portal connecting his world to the cartoon world. While the film isn't happening, it seems that the series is still very much on track.

Variety previously reported that the new season would feature "something annoying, something evil," according to a mock teaser trailer put together by the Gumball team, and the series will "reanimate" Gumball and Darwin. As of now, there's no knowing when the revival will be coming out, but the Registry does point out that the release date is 2023, so it's very possible Gumball, Darwin, and everyone else will be coming back at some point later this year.

It may still be a while until Gumball returns, but at least fans know that they will be able to look forward to a whopping 40 episodes, which does put it on par with the previous seasons, so at least not much has changed for that. In the meantime, all six seasons plus the specials are streaming on Max, which should keep people occupied for the time being until Gumball finally returns.