Reba McEntire Is Officially Exiting 'The Voice': What to Know

Reba McEntire has been a coach on 'The Voice' for the last two seasons, with Season 26 set for the fall.

Reba McEntire is leaving The Voice. This month, NBC dropped new information about Season 27 of the hit musical competition show, which will be premiering in Spring 2025. As part of the new details, the network shared the names of the new coaches, with McEntire's name nowhere to be found.

While viewers won't be seeing McEntire on The Voice following the upcoming season, they will be getting an old judge back: Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 singer was an original coach when the show debuted in 2011, and he remained with it until 2019, coaching three winners over his eight-year run. He will be joined by John Legend (who is sitting out Season 26), incoming Season 26 coach Michael Bublé, and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, who will make her full-time coaching debut in Season 27.

McEntire joined The Voice in 2023, replacing Blake Shelton, who exited after serving 23 seasons as a coach. Speaking out about taking over for Shelton, McEntire told Newsweek, "It's a lot of pressure because nobody can replace Blake Shelton. He's a huge personality and a wonderful person. So I'm just getting in there trying to have fun and represent country music as best I can."

Interestingly, earlier this year McEntire responded to rumors that she was leaving The Voice, saying they were "not true." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), McEntire set the record straight and assured her fans that she is not going anywhere.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true," McEntire wrote in her post. "These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."