Why Anthony Ramos Rejected From 'The Voice'

Not making it on The Voice was a bummer, but it didn't slow Anthony Ramos down. The Season 25 mentor revealed in a conversation with coach Reba McEntire that he tried his shot at the singing competition but was turned away. "They've got such tough skin. I know I wouldn't have gotten picked at all," McEntire said, waiting for the first of her performers to arrive for their rehearsals. Ramos' response shocked her, and many viewers.

"Yeah, me neither. I mean, I auditioned for this show...and sang 'Green Light' by John Legend, who is one of my favorite artists of all time," Ramos responded. Legend is a coach on the show also. "The producer goes, 'I want you to work on your breathing for a year and come back' and my dreams were just crushed."

It didn't stop his shine. In addition to his work on the NBC reality singing competition, it was announced that a new animated feature film from Mattel Films about the beloved Bob the Builder would be coming to the big screen. Produced by Jennifer Lopez. Ramos was announced as the voice for the titled character. Per the official logline, as reported by Variety, the story follows Bob as he "takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob's journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people."

The film also stars Felipe Vargas. "Pairing Anthony and Felipe's genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy," Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, said in an official statement.

Ramos' journey to being where is began long ago. He got his start singing Motown tracks at middle school assemblies alongside other talented classmates. He later attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, graduating in 2009. He later auditioned for the dual roles of Philip Hamilton and John Laurens in Lin Manuel-Miranda's hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, solidifying himself in the industry as a force to be reckoned with.

After Hamilton, Ramos quickly secured the lead role of Usnavi de la Vega in the screen adaptation of Manuel-Miranda's In the Heights. His other credits include A Star is Born, The Bad Guys and Trolls World Tour. Being rejected on The Voice turned out well for him. It allows him to offer the contestants a different perspective.

"Having auditioned for the show and now being a mentor, it's been a journey up to this point. So, I hope I have something I can say that's helpful," Ramos said.