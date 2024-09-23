Adam Levine's 'The Voice' Return, Explained

Adam Levine is making his way back to The Voice – but not just yet. The Maroon 5 frontman, 45, announced in June 2024 that he would be returning to the NBC competition show following his 2019 departure from the coaching lineup, but fans will have to wait another season until they see him reclaim his chair, as he won't return until Season 27 premieres in spring 2025.

First, fans will watch coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani face off in Season 26, which premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. This will be Bublé and Snoop's first time appearing as coaches as they take over for Chance the Rapper and John Legend.

Levine will then appear on Season 27 alongside returning coaches Legend and Bublé as well as newcomer Kelsea Ballerini. This will be the first time the "Payphone" singer returned to the show as a coach following his Season 16 departure, despite previously taking to The Voice stage in May 2023 alongside Maroon 5 to perform their single "Middle Ground". Levine was one of the original coaches of The Voice, debuting the hit show alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

After 16 seasons on the show, Levine announced he had decided to leave his red chair behind, penning a lengthy and emotional note to his fans and fellow coaches in May 2019. "About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going," the musician began.

"After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself 'there's some magic here. Something is definitely happening.' It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever," he continued, giving a shoutout to his "bromance" Shelton.

"I couldn't hide my love for you if I tried," he told the country star. "Seriously. I tried. Can't do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I'm just happy I got to experience it with you. You're my brother for life."

In October 2019 Levine revealed that he decided to step back from The Voice to spend more time with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and children Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 6. (The couple has since welcomed their third child, a son born in January 2023.)

"I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton]," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. "I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years – very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that – but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little."

The Voice Season 26 premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.