Reba McEntire and ‘Reba’ Co-Stars Reunite in New Photos

Reba McEntire and some of her Reba co-stars have reunited.

The country star got together with Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, as shared by Peterman on Instagram.

The four starred on Reba together for all six seasons. McEntire starred as the titular Reba Hart; Rich portrayed her ex-husband, Brock Hart; Peterman was Barbra Jean Hart, Brock’s new wife; and Garcia Swisher portrayed Cheyenne Hart, Reba and Brock’s daughter. The series ran from 2001 to 2007 on The WB for the first five seasons and then The CW for the final season, but Reba remains a favorite among fans and among the cast members.

McEntire and Peterman now work on NBC sitcom Happy’s Place together alongside Reba EP Kevin Abbott, and there have been a few reunions already. Rich appeared in an episode as a tattoo artist, while Steve Howey, who starred on Reba as Cheyenne’s husband and baby daddy Van Montgomery, guest starred as a friend of Peterman’s Gabby whom she considers using as a sperm donor.

Garcia Swisher, meanwhile, did not appear on the first season of Happy’s Place, but she previously said she would 100% “be there and I would move mountains to do it.” Luckily, it seems like she is finally getting her wish. TVLine reports that the Sweet Magnolias star is set to guest star in Season 2 of the sitcom, premiering on Nov. 7. She will portray a “local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign… much to Bobbie’s chagrin.”

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Christopher Rich as Maverick — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Reba also starred Scarlett Pomers as Reba and Brock’s middle daughter, Kyra Hart, Mitch Holleman as their youngest son, Mitch, Alena and Gabrielle Leberger as Van and Cheyenne’s daughter, Elizabeth Montgomery, and Alexander and Jackson McClellan as Brock and Barbra Jean’s son, Henry Hart. McEntire, Garcia Swisher, and Howey are the only cast members to appear in every episode of the series.

There have been numerous Reba reunions over the years, with some of those reunions reigniting Reba reboot rumors. However, the reboot has since been scrapped and turned into Happy’s Place. It may not be a Reba reboot, but it has been bringing the reunions, which is better than nothing. All six seasons are streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix.