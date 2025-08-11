JoAnna Garcia Swisher Finally Reveals If She’ll Make a ‘Happy’s Place’ Cameo Alongside Reba McEntire

JoAnna Garcia Swisher would “100 percent” reunite with her former Reba co-star Reba McEntire on the country star’s new sitcom Happy’s Place.

“No doubt. If they were to ask me to do it, I would 100 percent be there and I would move mountains to do it,” Swisher told Parade, noting that “obviously” the appearance would have to “work for the story” of the NBC sitcom “and all of those moments.”

McEntire stars alongside fellow Reba co-star Melissa Peterman in Happy’s Place, which debuts its second season on Nov. 7. In Season 1, the NBC sitcom also brought in fellow Reba alum Christopher Rich and Steve Howey as guest stars, leaving fans wondering about a possible return from Swisher.

Actress Joanna Garcia Swisher attends the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular celebration at The Compound on July 15, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Swisher, who starred as Reba’s eldest daughter, Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery, from 2001 to 2007, told Parade that she had “not yet” been asked to appear on Happy’s Place, but that she was “so excited for them” and intended to visit the set when she returns to Los Angeles.

“When I’ve been in L.A, they haven’t been in production, so I’ve just seen them personally, but I really want to go back and watch them create that magic,” the Sweet Magnolias star said. “They’re just all so special to me. In front of the camera and behind the camera, that’s family.”

Happy’s Place showrunner Kevin Abbott told PopCulture.com in March that he was specifically looking to have Swisher make an appearance on the show.

Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Reba McEntire as Bobbie, and Christopher Rich as Maverick on ‘Happy’s Place’ (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“We really want to have JoAnna [Garcia Swisher] on there. I just want to make certain that we get something that makes that character … fun for JoAnna to be playing it,” he explained. “You know, we wanted to make certain for both Chris and Steve that they had something great to play.” Abbott promised, “I guarantee she’ll be on this next season if she’s available.”

Having served as the Reba showrunner on Seasons 2 through 6, Abbott said he feels “really blessed” to have such a “marvelous” group of people to work with on both Reba and Happy’s Place. “They’re not only great talents, they’re just great people,” he said. “So to have them on the set was really phenomenal.”