‘Reba’ Alum Christopher Rich Calls Reunion with Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman on ‘Happy’s Place’ a ‘Time Warp’

There’s another Reba reunion coming to Happy’s Place. After Steve Howey guest starred in the Christmas episode last year, Christopher Rich is joining the fun in tonight’s episode. Rich played Brock Hart on the early 2000s sitcom, and his appearance on Happy’s Place will reunite him with former co-stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, which was a “time warp,” he told TVLine.

“It was like going back in time,” Rich continued. “Their characters are so similar — Reba to Bobbie, and Barbara Jean to Gabby, though now they’re finding the differences, I think, in Gabby and Barbara Jean. But I was with two of my best friends, getting to act — what’s bad about that? They’re there supporting me, encouraging me… it was a blessing. Melissa is still so funny, and when she looks at you with those penetrating blue eyes, it almost knocks your head back a little bit. She’s a piece of work!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Mitch Holleman, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Pomers, Joanna Garcia and Chistopher Rich (Photo by Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage)

In the episode “Sisters Ink,” Rich plays Maverick, a local tattoo artist who had a stroke and only has use of one hand. The official logline for the episode reads, “When Isabella gifts Bobbie matching sister mugs, Bobbie is forced to quickly think of an equally thoughtful gift, resulting in Isabella expecting the sisters to get matching tattoos. Steve and Takoda investigate where Emmett has been sneaking off.”

The episode marks one of Rich’s first roles since suffering a stroke in 2018, making the reunion all the more special. “I’m feeling reborn, frankly, particularly after this experience [on Happy’s Place],” Rich said in regards to how he’s feeling since his stroke. “I was worried I wouldn’t be able to do it again — that that magic thing in my brain had been destroyed with the stroke. But no, it was right there. I really do feel like I’m ready to just hit it back again, and go do some more fun stuff. I love working.”

Whether Christopher Rich will be appearing in more episodes is unknown. It’s also unclear if anyone else from Reba will be appearing on Happy’s Place, but it should be fun to see his episode regardless. Plus, now that Happy’s Place has been renewed for Season 2, there are plenty more chances. Rich guest stars in tonight’s new episode at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. All six seasons of Reba are streaming on Netflix.