‘Ray Donovan’ Will Reportedly Get Proper Finale Following Abrupt Cancellation

After the sudden cancellation of Ray Donovan on Feb. 5, fans were not only crushed at the loss of the crime drama but the fact that so many plotlines would go unresolved. Now, it seems that part of their prayers have been answered, as Page Six reports that the show will get some kind of finale. However, it’s not clear at this point if the story will be wrapped up by a movie or a batch of episodes.

A source did tell the outlet that it was the show’s loyal viewers that prompted the decision.

“There was an outpouring of support from fans, and they pummeled Showtime, who it would seem did not recognize the power of the fan base and social media. We’re thrilled,” the source continued, who also admitted that the show’s star, Liev Schreiber, “took the news very hard.”

“He is a serious actor and takes this role seriously, not to be able to finish this character was hurting him,” they said. “It was torturing him. He had committed his life to the show for the past seven years.”

While nothing’s been officially confirmed, its expected that the show’s cast and crew will resume production to conclude the story sometime in the fall.

The show’s most recent finale, which concluded Season 7, ended on a cliffhanger, which made the cancellation that much more frustrating. However, hope started to form when Schreiber himself last week wrote ominously about the show’s possible return on Instagram.

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return,” Schreiber began. “What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So, to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds, thank you.”

Ray Donovan first premiered in July of 2013 on Showtime. It follows the eponymous Donovan, who works as a fixer for a powerful law firm, arranging bribes, payoffs and other miscellaneous threats to grease the wheels of justice for the rich and famous.

The show’s been nominated for multiple Emmys and Golden Globes during its run, with Hank Azaria, best known for The Simpsons and Brockmire, winning for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series back in 2016.