'Ray Donovan' Canceled: Fans Fuming Showtime Series Won't Get Season 8, Proper Conclusion

On Tuesday it was announced that Ray Donovan had been canceled at Showtime, and fans can hardly believe it. The show ended is seventh season with a cliffhanger, and fans have just learned that there will not be another one. Social media erupted with angry posts from Ray Donovan fans when the news broke.

Ray Donovan has been one of Showtime's biggest performers in recent years, so it makes sense that fans are sad about its cancellation. The outcry goes beyond typical disappointment, however, as fans learned that they will not even get a big finale to resolve the most recent storylines.

"After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on SHOWTIME," read a statement from Showtime published by TV Line. "We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."

Fans are not pleased by this news, lashing out at Showtime for the abrupt cancellation through any platform they can. Here's a look at what Ray Donovan fans are saying.