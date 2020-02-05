‘Ray Donovan’ Canceled: Fans Fuming Showtime Series Won’t Get Season 8, Proper Conclusion

On Tuesday it was announced that Ray Donovan had been canceled at Showtime, and fans can hardly believe it. The show ended is seventh season with a cliffhanger, and fans have just learned that there will not be another one. Social media erupted with angry posts from Ray Donovan fans when the news broke.

Ray Donovan has been one of Showtime’s biggest performers in recent years, so it makes sense that fans are sad about its cancellation. The outcry goes beyond typical disappointment, however, as fans learned that they will not even get a big finale to resolve the most recent storylines.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on SHOWTIME,” read a statement from Showtime published by TV Line. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Fans are not pleased by this news, lashing out at Showtime for the abrupt cancellation through any platform they can. Here’s a look at what Ray Donovan fans are saying.

‘Not a Finale’

looks like @Showtime cancelled #raydonovan after 7 seasons. As a fan since the beginning, wish the network had told everyone working on the show that this would be the last season because the finale was DEF NOT a series finale. It’s a big F U to the fans. pic.twitter.com/VBYPphaqMU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 4, 2020

Not only did fans learn that Ray Donovan is over, they retroactively learned that the last episode they saw is now the series finale. Many cannot retroactively accept this episode as the end, and are considering it a travesty.

Cancellations

So sad to hear Ray Donovan won’t be returning for an 8th season!!?? Cancelling my showtime subscription! No reason to keep it now…. @showtime big mistake! — Laura (@LauraTomasiello) February 4, 2020

More than a few fans declared their intentions to cancel their Showtime subscriptions after Ray Donovan was canceled. In many cases, they addressed the network directly in their tweets.

“Canceling this program will create an outpouring of fans that will contact their cable subscribers and cancel,” one user told the company. “[The] way you ended it without any real closure is bulls—.”

Comparisons

Can’t believe @Showtime canceled RAY DONOVAN. No Season 8 coming, even a shortened one to give fans some closure. There were Dexter & Weeds, and then there were Homeland & Ray Donovan. These were the pillars of the network. Thank you to the entire cast & crew on a hell of a run! pic.twitter.com/yKBkPpIqec — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 4, 2020

Seasoned TV fans could not help but compare this disappointing series ending with other shows that left them disappointed. That includes Dexter, Weeds and Homeland for many.

Cliffhanger

What the actual fuck, @Showtime????? The ONE season @SHO_RayDonovan ends on a fucking cliffhanger and you CANCEL THE SERIES?!?!?!?!?!#wecantbefriendsanymore#SaveRayDonovan — Elle Karma (@ellekarmawrites) February 4, 2020

The fact that Ray Donovan is officially ending on a cliffhanger feels especially jarring to some fans who have noted that the show does not even do cliffhangers that often. The unresolved storyline is now doomed to hang over their heads forever.

Ratings

Seriously @Showtime after 7 seasons and strong ratings your not going to give @RayDonovan_SHO a proper conclusion. #BS I am done with the network — Milissa Chandler (@Teamtimebomb22) February 4, 2020

Many fans were baffled by the decision to cancel Ray Donovan, as their perception was that the show was a big ratings-driver for Showtime. According to a report by TV Series Finale last month, the show was one of Showtime’s highest-rated scripted series, though the numbers fell continuously during its run.

Petitions

5 reasons Showtime should give ‘Ray Donovan’ another season https://t.co/HbcgZIVl6M via @ksdknews

Hey Dan,

Not sure what we did to deserve you but thanks for everything. It’s been consistently encouraging and inspiring following you.

L — Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) January 28, 2020

As always, fans tried to fight the cancellation with impassioned arguments and petitions for its continuation. Last week, star Liev Schreiber himself even shared one article making the case that Ray Donovan should be given another season. Schreiber thanked the writer for his kind words.

Non-Fans

I do not watch Ray Donovan but a premium cable series ending on a cliffhanger after that many seasons is a cheap fucking move. — Brian Collins (@BrianWCollins) February 4, 2020

Finally, Ray Donovan fans were not the only ones put out by the cancellation news on Tuesday. Even those that did not watch the show were baffled, saying that it was wrong to pull the rug out from under loyal viewers.