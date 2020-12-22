Rachel Bilson Addresses 'Hart of Dixie' Revival Talk (Exclusive)

✖

It's been five years since the beloved Hart of Dixie came to an end. While the series has since been on Netflix for fans to enjoy, it just left the streaming giant in mid-December. As a result, fans and the show's star alike have called on HBO Max to produce a revival of the former CW series, being as the streamer and the series are both a part of the Warner Bros. family. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, series star Rachel Bilson addressed whether she would be on board with a Hart of Dixie revival.

"Oh, I would totally do it. We all love each other. We have such a good group. We have a group chat that we're always checking in and stuff," Bilson told PopCulture.com while promoting her partnership with Amazon and sharing her plans to beat cabin fever during this unorthodox holiday season. She continued, "I would love to do it. It was such a great experience. I loved playing Zoe, and I really did love everyone I worked with. So, if the opportunity arose, I would definitely do it."

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Getty)

In terms of whether it's a topic of discussion amongst the Hart of Dixie cast, which also includes Jaime King, Cress Williams, and Scott Porter, Bilson admitted that they've definitely spoken about it. As she even noted, everyone would be down to be a part of it. The actor added, "I mean, we're always saying, 'Let's bring it back,' 'What can we do?' Everyone's into it. So, the powers that be, if you're listening, we will do it."

When Hart of Dixie's Netflix exit sparked revival talks once again, Wilson Bethel, who starred as Wade on all four seasons of the series, took to Twitter and called for HBO Max to revive the beloved series.

"On the bad news front: turns out @netflix is yanking #HartOfDixie from the lineup in December. So best get your fix while you can!" Bethel tweeted on Nov. 16. He went on to write that HBO Max should consider bringing the show back for another season, as Josh Schwartz and creator Leila Gerstein, two of the show's executive producers, would be up for the idea. "Ps. Where you at @hbomax with season 5??? I know the @JoshSchwartz76 & @leilargerstein are down..."

As of right now, it's unclear what the future will hold for Hart of Dixie. But, given that Bilson, Bethel and the rest of the cast are interested in heading back to Bluebell, Alabama, you never know whether a revival could be in the works.