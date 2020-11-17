'Hart of Dixie' Leaving Netflix in December

✖

Netflix revealed that one of its popular CW shows, Hart of Dixie, will be removed from its catalog on Dec. 15. The four-season show stars Rachel Bilson as the leading lady, Zoe Hart, as she takes on a new, small town in hopes of starting a career as a surgeon. The series first debuted on the streaming service in Sept. 2014 with the fourth season coming shortly after its conclusion in 2015.

The decision, though, wasn’t necessarily a surprise for those aware of Netflix’s deal with the network. The majority of The CW shows, including another popular one that was removed recently, The Vampire Diaries, only operate on a five-year deal with Netflix, meaning Dec. 15, 2020 marks five years since Hart of Dixie arrived on the service. As for where the show will head to next, that remains unclear but it’s likely that it’ll find itself on CBS All-Access at some point or potentially HBO Max, both of which line up with their joint distributors, CBS Television Studios and Warner Brothers.

On the bad news front: turns out @netflix is yanking #HartOfDixie from the lineup in December. So best get your fix while you can! Ps. Where you at @hbomax with season 5??? I know the @JoshSchwartz76 & @leilargerstein are down... — Wilson Bethel (@WilsonBethel) November 16, 2020

The comedy-drama was created by Leila Gerstein, who also wrote for Gossip Girl, Life as We Know It and The O.C. The latter was the launching point of Bilson’s career when she played the part of Summer Roberts for all four seasons. Along with Bilson, Jamie King, Cress Williams and Scott Porter of Friday Night Lights fame comprised the main cast. After the show was cancelled, Bilson had to deflect rumors that the reason for Hart of Dixie coming to an end had to do with her pregnancy. She wrote on Instagram that it “had nothing to do” with her being an expecting mother, “I loved my show and loved playing Zoe Hart.” Bilson welcomed her first child in 2014 with Hayden Christensen.

With Hart of Dixie on limited time on Netflix, viewers will only have another month to take in the episodes before it’s no longer available. This isn’t the only fanbase on the streaming service to be impacted with some sudden news. One of Netflix’s original, The Order, had a surprise cancellation after just two seasons. The show had been one of the more popular on the service but amid the coronavirus pandemic, it turned out not to be enough to keep it moving forward.