‘The O.C’ Star Rachel Bilson Posts ‘Touching’ Clip for Fans Practicing Social Distancing Against Coronavirus

Rachel Bilson dug deep into her filmography to lighten the mood during the coronavirus outbreak. To help discourage people from touching each other, Bilson shared a clip from The O.C. Season 3 to illustrate what people should not be doing. The 38-year-old Bilson joined the ever-growing roster of celebrities using their reach to promote healthy behavior in the middle of the health crisis.

In the clip, Autumn Reser’s Taylor Townsend tries to help Bilson’s Summer Roberts and Adam Brody’s Seth Cohen improve their sex life. Taylor tells the couple to touch each other andthen stare into each other’s eyes to find a fresh spark in their relationship. In the end, the touching does not work.

“Touching is underrated. Stay safe everyone,” Bilson wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. A short time after posting that clip, she shared a video on her Instagram Story, showing her taking water out of her dishwasher and dumping it in the sink. Based on the caption, she has been in self-quarantine for two days.

Bilson starred on The O.C. for all four seasons, along with Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton. She also played Dr. Zoe Hart on Hart of Dixie from 2011 to 2015, and played Alyssa Greene during Nashville Season 5. Last year, she starred in the Fox pilot Lovestruck, although the pilot was not picked up.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Bilson said she had nothing but fond memories from filming The O.C.

“The whole time is like an amazing memory because it was really a transitional time,” Bilson, 38, said in December. “I was 21, and you’re so young, and I was so fortunate. It was like this ride we all went on together, that was really special. That’s always going to be, like, a cool memory for me.”

Bilson went on to say she would be open to a reunion, if creator Josh Schwartz is interested.

“I mean, you know, I never like to say never,” she said. “I am so, I loved that show. I loved doing that show. I always bug [creator] Josh Schwartz about it. You know, if it was up to me, I’d be like, ‘Summer breeze, is the name of this show.’”

Bilson is now dating former Saturday Night Live actor Bill Hader, and the two made their public debut at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January. Bilson and ex Hayden Christensen share a daughter, Briar Rose Christensen.

Back in February, a source told PEOPLE Hader and Bilson are getting serious.

“They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship,” the source said at the time. “They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images