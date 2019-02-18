Queen and Adam Lambert to Perform at 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscars may not have a host, but it will have monumental musical performances from Queen and Adam Lambert.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a new teaser for the award show on Monday, less than a week before the award show takes place. It promised a massive show at this year’s Academy Awards, with Lambert and Queen. The band was at the center of one of this year’s biggest movies, Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for best picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Academy tweeted a short teaser for the show on Monday morning, writing: “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?” It showed Lambert singing the band’s hit “We Will Rock You” along with them.

“We will rock the Oscars,” Lambert wrote when he tweeted the teaser himself.

Lambert first performed alongside Queen nearly a decade ago, while competing on American Idol in 2009. Only two original members of the group remain—Brian May and Roger Taylor. The were featured in the Oscars teaser as well.

After the American Idol collaboriation, Lambert began touring with Queen, starting in 2012. May once told the BBC that he thought the band’s original singer, Freddie Mercury, would have approved of Lambert.

“It’s a worthy challenge for us, and I’m sure Adam would meet with Freddie’s approval,” he said.

Last year, Mercury was portrayed on screen by Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic of the band’s rise to fame. The movie has five Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actor for Malek’s performance. It is also nominated for best sound editing, best sound mixing and best film editing.

Queen and Lambert are not the only huge acts gracing the stage on Sunday. Other performers have been announced as well, including Jennifer Hudson, who will perform the song “I’ll Fight” from the Ruth Bader-Ginsberg documentary RBG.

In addition, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will perform “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

On Monday, the Academy also announced that Bette Midler will perform, singing “The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Return. She addressed the news on Twitter as well.

“So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that’s singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24… the nominated song from Mary Poppins… ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ …so excited!!” she wrote.

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.