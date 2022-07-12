'Quantum Leap' Reboot: Everything We Know About the Revival Series

The classic sci-fi TV show Quantum Leap is getting a revival, and new details have now emerged about the plot. Per Deadline, the initial logline of the NBC series explained that it has "been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

In a more recent press release about the new series, the network adds, "Everything changes, however, when Ben (Raymond Lee) makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol."

The synopsis continues: "The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

Hudson is most well-known for playing Winston Zeddemore in the original Ghostbusters films, a role he recently reprised in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to Ghostbusters II. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com ahead of the film's release, Hudson shared what it was like to reunite with former co-stars Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts for the new movie. "For me to be able to suit up with Danny, and Bill, it was actually spiritual," he said.

Hudson added, "I didn't realize how much this movie has impacted my life over the past 35 years and this is something, it's very specific, and these are people that I share that with specifically. We did this thing together and I would run into Danny, or Sigourney, or Annie at different events from time to time. But for us all to be together, it was just very touching." At this time, the Quantum Leap reboot does not have an announced premiere date.