Alien Spaceship Teased in Poster for 'Quantum Leap' Season 2

At a very appropriate time, considering recent UFO developments, aliens seem to be coming to Quantum Leap. Ahead of the second season, NBC has released the official poster for the upcoming season. Once again featuring Raymond Lee's Ben Song front and center, the physicist is surrounded by clues as to what he and the team will be getting up to in Season 2. Between the pyramids and what looks to be somewhere around the 1600s, there is something else that is pretty prominent on the poster.

Right by a sign for New Mexico, a UFO is seen in the sky. Although Nevada is known for Area 51, New Mexico, especially Roswell, is a pretty significant location for aliens. There was an alleged UFO crash in the city in 1947. Perhaps Ben and the team will leap to that time for who knows what reason. Whatever it is, it looks like they are going to be getting into some pretty extraterrestrial situations come Season 2 of Quantum Leap.

(Photo: NBCUniversal)

Season 2 of Quantum Leap is set to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4 on NBC. It is one of only a few returning shows on the fall schedule, as production on the season started not long after Season 1. So, even in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans will still be able to look forward to new episodes of Quantum Leap. Additionally, Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh is making her return to NBC when she guest stars on the season premiere. So fans are in for quite a treat this season.

The upcoming season will be kicking off after a cliffhanger from the Season 1 finale. The first season ended with the team waiting to for Ben to leap home after saving the day. However, the screen fades to black before fans find out whether he was able to. Season 2 will see Ben in the body of a man named Perez on a plane flying over Russia in 1978. Although cut off from Quantum Leap headquarters, Ben has to do what he can to get home and to also deal with his current situation, which turns out to be a lot bigger than he initially thought.

While NBC made some changes to the schedule again recently, Quantum Leap's second season is staying put on Wednesdays but airing an hour earlier. The series will be followed by the final episodes of Magnum P.I. It all kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.