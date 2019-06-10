‘The 100’ Stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley Tie the Knot in Romantic Ceremony

It’s a love story written in the stars! After starring alongside one another for five years, The 100‘s Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley have revealed that they secretly tied the knot.

The couple, who portrayed Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake on The CW sci-fi drama, announced on Friday, June 7, that they recently said “I do” in an otherwise private ceremony.

“Recently I married my best friend and soul mate [Bob Morley],” Taylor, 29, announced on Twitter alongside a photo from the special day. “We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time.”

Morley, 34, also made the announcement on his own account, writing, “it is with such a full heart that I call [Eliza Taylor] my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy.”

News of the secret nuptials sent a shockwave through The 100 fandom, as fans of the newlyweds did not previously known that they were dating, let alone engaged.

The secret ceremony also earned many congratulations from other members of the cast and crew, including showrunner Jason Rothenberg, who tweeted his congratulations.

Currently, it is unclear when exactly Taylor and Morley tied the knot or when they became engaged. The couple have starred alongside one another on the post-apocalyptic, sci-fi, drama series since 2014, their onscreen counterparts growing from antagonists to close friends throughout the series’ six seasons.

Although the relationship of their onscreen counterparts has never ventured into canon romantic territory, despite fans having sailed the ship since the show’s inception, Bellarke is alive and well in the books by author Kass Morgan that The CW series is based on.

Currently in its sixth season, The 100 was recently picked up for a 16-episode seventh season, which will bring its total episode count to 100.

The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.