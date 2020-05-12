'Price Is Right at Night': Viewers Are Thrilled By RuPaul's Special Guest Appearance

CBS added a new twist to The Price is Right for Monday night’s episode. Of course, this wasn’t the first the show found itself in primetime with some celebrity assistance. Host Drew Carey was previously joined by the cast of The SEAL Team as well as Seth Rogan.

His latest guest was RuPaul from RuPaul’s Drag Race. In his appearance, RuPaul wasn’t in it for the money, rather playing for charity. He donated all of his winnings to Planned Parenthood. Speaking with CBS San Francisco, Carey gave a little insight into what fans could expect coming in. He mentioned that when The Price Is Right airs in primetime, the prizes become bigger. “The prizes are just all pumped up. We have a bigger budget for prizes on the night time show. That adds a lot of excitement and RuPaul is the celebrity guest and that’s the special surprise we have coming up. He will be playing along with the contestants for charity and that makes it really exciting."

Practice your poses. The #PriceIsRight at Night Primetime Special with @RuPaul starts at 8pmET/PT. 👒 pic.twitter.com/SJv5hGH2CX — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 11, 2020

With RuPaul making his appearance, fans of both The Price is Right and RuPaul’s Drag Race chimed in on the evening.