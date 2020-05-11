'Price Is Right at Night' With RuPaul: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

CBS is airing another primetime episode of The Price Is Right Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, this time with RuPaul's Drag Race host RuPaul joining host Drew Carey. The new special follows in the footsteps of previous successful primetime specials, including December's episodes with the SEAL Team cast and Seth Rogen. RuPaul is playing alongside regular players and donated his winnings to Planned Parenthood.

The hour-long special The Price Is Right At Night airs in place of All Rise, which finished its first season last week. As with most CBS programming, it will be available to stream live for CBS All Access members. The streaming platform's lowest tier costs $5.99 per month and includes seven days free before your account is charged. Most local CBS affiliates are also available to stream on Internet TV platforms, like Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV and Hulu. These platforms also offer limited free trials before your account is charged.

The Price Is Right At Night features RuPaul playing for charity, while also helping contestants with thousands of dollars, prizes and cars, because no episode of The Price Is Right is complete without cars. RuPaul is best known for hosting RuPaul's Drag Race, which airs on VH1.The series has won 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program in 2018 and 2019. RuPaul also won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

CBS has tested The Price Is Right in primetime before. On Dec. 22, the network aired a special featuring the cast of SEAL Team, with service members in the audience, and it was the most-watched entertainment program of the night. The following night, actor Seth Rogen joined Carey for another special, which was the most-watched show on all broadcast networks.

In an interview with CBS San Francisco, Carey said the RuPaul special still follows the same familiar format as the beloved daytime episodes. "I’m not wearing a tux and the games are the same," he explained. "The prizes are just all pumped up. We have a bigger budget for prizes on the night time show. That adds a lot of excitement and RuPaul is the celebrity guest and that’s the special surprise we have coming up. He will be playing along with the contestants for charity and that makes it really exciting."

Carey has been hosting The Price Is Right since 2007, taking over for the legendary Bob Barker. According to CBS, the show is the top-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in U.S. television history. The show most recently won Outstanding Game Show at the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards.