'Powerpuff Girls' CW Show Officially Scrapped

Powerpuff has officially powered down. After it was initially reported that The CW has scrapped the upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot amid overhaul following its Nexstar ownership, TVLine now confirms that the series is no longer in development at Warner Bros. TV. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering what the show has been through, so at least there is now confirmation that a live-action version of Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup will not happen, and it's unknown if that decision will ever change, in the future.

The Powerpuff Girls reboot was first announced in 2020, with Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, and Yana Perrault set to portray Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, respectively. Other cast members included Donald Faison as Professor Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr., and Robyn Lively as Miss Bellum. Despite some impressive names attached to the cast, once footage was leaked from the set from the pilot, it was game over. In May 2021, Powerpuff was delayed following the leaked footage so the script could be reworked, but that summer, Bennet had to drop out due to other conflicts, and that was really the beginning of the show going downhill with no way back up to the top.

Since the pilot was leaked and Bennet dropped out, it's just been a waiting game to see whether or not The CW would actually pull through with Powerpuff. In March 2022, Dove Cameron detailed her exciting Powerpuff role to PopCulture, noting how fun it is and how different it is. The series would have followed Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup in their 20s as "disillusioned women" and now resenting the fact they lost their childhood to crime-fighting. But when the world needs them now more than ever, they are faced with the choice of reuniting and going back to fighting crime together.

Now it seems like fans really won't be seeing Powerpuff at all. Even though it survived last year's wave of cancellations, with The CW rebranding, it only made sense that the network would want to finally cut the series and for Warner Bros. to do the same thing. It was definitely an interesting concept, especially with The Powerpuff Girls still being such a beloved series. It could always come back around in the future in a different way, but for now, Powerpuff won't be happening.