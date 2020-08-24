'Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action TV Show in the Works

✖

After already turning the colorful world of Archie Comics into a dark universe of brooding teenagers, The CW is going to pull a similar move for the beloved Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls. The network is reportedly developing the franchise's first live-action television series, with Greg Berlanti and Juno writer Diablo Cody involved. The new series will find Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles as twentysomethings who are now angry about spending their childhood fighting crime. Fighting Mojo Jojo can take a toll on anyone.

The new series was written by Cody with Heather Regnier, who will also executive produce with Berlanti, Sarah Schecter and David Madden, reports Variety. Warner Bros. Television will produce the new series. It will feature the grown Powerpuff Girls, who are asked to reunite when the world needs them again. If the show is picked up, it would be Berlanti's latest project for the network, as his studio is also behind the DC Universe shows. His Berlanti Productions is also behind Riverdale, which features the Archie Comics characters. Regnier also worked on iZombie for The CW.

The Powerpuff Girls was created by Craig McCracken and ran from 1998 to 2005. The franchise includes a feature film released in 2002, follow-up specials, and a 2016 reboot that did not involve McCracken. The series told the stories of Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles, who gain superpowers after Professor Utonium added Chemical X to his mix of sugar, spice, and everything nice. The series also featured countless memorable villains for the heroes, including Mojo Jojo, Princess Morbucks, The Rowdyruff Boys, Sedusa, and HIM. The 2016 reboot series introduced a fourth Powerpuff Girls member, Bliss, before the show ended its run in 2019.

The Powerpuff Girls has a worldwide following, as evidenced by police in Mumbai, India using Mojo Jojo in a tweet encouraging people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. “Mojo Jojo’s badder than you coronavirus,” the Mumbai Police Department tweeted in April. “But guess what? He’s on our side. He is #TakingOnCorona." The tweet included the hashtag "#MojoTakingOnEvil" and an illustration of the villain wearing a face mask.

The CW has several other projects in the works, including Kung Fu, based on the 1972-1975 series and also executive produced by Berlanti. The network will also be home to another new DC series, Superman & Lois, a spin-off from Supergirl starring Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tullock as Lois Lane. Superman & Lois was ordered straight to series and will debut next year.