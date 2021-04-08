'Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Series' First Look Shows Stars in Action

✖

The first photos from The CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action series surfaced earlier this week. They show stars Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault in costumes that look very familiar to the 2D ones worn by Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in the animated Cartoon Network series. The photos were published a few days after Donald Faison was cast as the girls' creator, Professor Utonium.

The photos were first published by TMZ on Wednesday. Some show the three stars wearing harnesses as they were filmed flying. Bennet wore the pink costume, as she plays the group's leader, Blossom. Cameron was in blue as Bubbles and Perrault was in green as Buttercup. The uniforms looked surprisingly similar to the costumes the characters wear in the animated show. Since the series follows the girls as grown-ups though, it is possible these costumes are for flashbacks and they will wear more realistic gear for the remainder of the show.

The Powerpuff Girls live-action series has been in development since at least August 2020. It received a pilot order in February, alongside a reboot of The 4400 and the DC Comics series Naomi. The shows will likely air during the 2021-2022 television season if they get picked up to series. The new series was created by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, who also serve as executive producers. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are also executive producers on the new Warner Bros. TV production.

In this new series, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are all grown up and frustrated that they spent their childhoods saving Townsville all the time. However, there is a new threat that inspires them to reunite. The three also have their own distinct personalities, reflecting the characters seen in the animate show. Blossom is a perfectionist who earned several advanced degrees. Buttercup tried to stay out of the spotlight as a grown-up. Bubbles still has a joyous and light-hearted personality though.

Faison (Scrubs) was cast as the new Professor Drake Untonium last week. The character is now "determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters," reads the character description. Nicholas Podany was cast as Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr., a version of the villainous Mojo Jojo in the new series. Podany appeared on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and on The CW's Hart of Dixie. According to Variety, the series is now under the working title of just "Powerpuff."