'Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Series Delayed After Initial Pilot

✖

Powerpuff Girls fans will have to wait a little longer for the much-anticipated live-action version of the animated series, as Variety reported Monday that The CW has decided to rework its Powerpuff pilot, pushing back the possible premiere. The show's four lead actors — Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison — are still attached to the project, as is the creative team behind the project.

The Powerpuff revival follows Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup now that they're "disillusioned twenty-somethings" who have to decide if they're going to reunite into the former crime-fighting force of their childhood. The CW will film a new pilot for the series off-cycle and reevaluate the possible pickup outside of pilot season. The network did announce it has greenlit three new series for the 2021-22 season: All American: Homecoming, Naomi and The 4400.

All American: Homecoming, which has a backdoor pilot episode of All American airing Monday, July 5, follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago at an HBCU as they navigate college sports and coming into their own as young adults. Starring in the show are Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde.

Naomi is a new entry to the DC universe from writer and executive producers Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship. Following the titular character's superhero journey from a small town through the multiverse, The CW teased a "supernatural event" will force Naomi to try to uncover its origins, "and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes." Kaci Walfall stars as Naomi, alongside Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mousam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme.

The 4400 is is a reboot of the USA Network's sci-fi drama which aired from 2004-07, and the series order was announced in February. The network has revealed it tells the story of 4400 "overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years" as they reappear with no memory of what happened to them. "As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason." The CW previously ordered to series a new version of Legends of the Hidden Temple, bringing back the nostalgic favorite for a new generation.