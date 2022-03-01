Dove Cameron Details ‘Really Fun’ Role in New CW Series ‘Powerpuff’ (Exclusive)

The Powerpuff Girls was one of the more popular animated series on the Cartoon Network in the early 2000s and now, the franchise is making a big return with a live-action series premiering on The CW, which will be called Powerpuff. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Dove Cameron who stars in the upcoming series, and she is ready for fans to see the new take on the superheroes Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.

“So, Powerpuff was, and is really fun,” Cameron, who is playing Bubbles in Powerpuff, exclusively told PopCulture. “It’s a huge property, obviously. I’m very intrigued by their treatment of it. Obviously, we have Diablo Cody who is a predominantly cult indie film writer who has this very off the wall, kind of like inappropriate comedy, especially for something through this lens, which was a really interesting crossover that I was very switched on by. And then it’s a superhero property, but with this kind of weird … It’s not straight-up superhero, right? It’s not like just The Flash.

“Even the cartoon when I was younger, I watched it back obviously recently. And it’s like, this is wild that you guys were allowed to get away with this. Down to like the character of HIM and like the Professor, it’s really kind of off-the-wall stuff. So bringing that into a real-life world, and then putting Diablo Cody at the helm, and then putting the girls in, like in their mid-20s.

Joining Cameron on Powerpuff will be Yana Perrault who will play Buttercup. Chloe Bennett was set to play Bubbles but exited the series due to a scheduling conflict, according to The Hollywood Reporter in August. Cameron gave an update on where the show is right now. “It was like so fun to be like … I have shots on my phone that I wish I could show you that were like the crazy expensive crane shots of tiny me and Bubbles, Laura and my stupid pigtails and ice breath from nine stories away with the perspective of some massive machine monster,” Cameron said. ” That is just my dream. And so right now, we’re working on reworking the pilot and sort of making it into our dream project before we go back in and officially go on a series.”