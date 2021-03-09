'Powerpuff Girls' Cast Revealed for The CW's Live-Action Series

✖

The cast of the live-action Powerpuff Girls has been announced! On Tuesday, The CW revealed that Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup will be played by Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Parrault respectively. The show has received a pilot order, so it is not clear if it will go all the way to series yet.

The Powerpuff Girls soared over the city of Townsville for years as cartoons, but now The CW is aiming to bring them down to earth. The new series finds the Utonium sisters as disillusioned twenty-somethings, resentful of their crime-fighting pasts and their lost childhood. Even with this description, some fans could not picture the show until The Hollywood Reporter broke the casting news on Tuesday. It also announced that Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody will write the script for the pilot.

i’m a heckin’ powerpuff girl now wtf (!!!!) pic.twitter.com/pNQ8ZJr4JB — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) March 9, 2021

According to THR, the new series will find Blossom (Bennet) all grown up into a perfectionist, with several advanced degrees already to her name. However, she will also be anxious and, at times, reclusive, suffering from the repressed trauma of their super-heroics of the past. If the Powerpuff Girls are to unite, Blossom intends to be the leader again, but she wants to do some things differently.

Meanwhile, Bubbles (Cameron) remains as joyous and light-hearted as ever, but her comments will reportedly but undercut by a biting wit. The show begins with Bubbles wanting to regain her worldwide fame, without necessarily going back to all the danger of crime-fighting. Bennet and Cameron have notably worked together before on ABC's Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Finally, Parrault will play a new version of Buttercup, the gruff and rebellious sister of the trio. In this version, Buttercup has done her best to disappear from the public eye, so any return to crime-fighting will threaten her new lifestyle. However, she will have changed like her sisters, and her tough exterior will be thinner than ever over the sensitive persona beneath.

The news broke on Tuesday afternoon, and within minutes Bennet, Cameron and Parrault were all celebrating with fans on social media. Many fans called the casting pitch-perfect and were already busy editing photos of the actresses together with their favorite shots from the cartoon.



The Powerpuff Girls originally aired on Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005, and got a revival in 2016. All six seasons of the cartoon are streaming now on HBO Max and Hulu. There is no word when production on the live-action pilot will begin, nor whether it will go to series.