'Power Book II: Ghost' Character to Play Bigger Role in Season 3

The popular STARZ drama Power Book II: Ghost is getting a new central figure in its forthcoming third season. New York Undercover alum Luna Lauren Vélez, known professionally as Lauren Vélez, has been promoted to a recurring role on the Power spinoff. Variety learned of the promotion excludively. Vélez originally appeared on the show during Season 2 as Evelyn Castillo, the wife of Frank Tejada (David Zayas) and the sister-in-law of Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon). She met up with Mary J. Blige's character Monet Tejada to settle past debts and issues. But after the unexpected murder of her husband, it appears she may be back for either revenge or in the dark about the Tejada's involvement. The report notes that she will appear in five episodes of Season 3, as opposed to the one she appeared in last season.

New York Undercover aired over four seasons on FOX in the mid-90s. The crime drama series starred Malik Yoba as Detective J.C. Williams and Michael DeLorenzo as Detective Eddie Torres, two undercover detectives in New York City's Fourth Precinct who were assigned to investigate mainly drug-related crimes. Vélez joined the cast in the second season as Nina Moreno, a fellow detective and eventual love interest to Torres. New York Undercover was co-created and produced by Dick Wolf, the genius behind Law & Order and its spinoffs.

While Vélez is most known for her work on New York Undercover, she also appeared in the third and fourth seasons of How to Get Away With Murder. In film, her credits include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick navigating his new life after his mother is arrested for taking the fall for killing his father. Determined to save his family, he gets entangled in the affairs of the Tejada family, while under pressure to continue school and reunite his mother and only surviving sister. The series was picked up for season 3 shortly after the release of season 2.