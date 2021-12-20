‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Mocked for Glaring Editing Error

As Power Book II: Ghost remains the No. 1 drama series on the STARZ, fans always take to social media to share commentary on the 50 Cent produced show. Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Method Man, and others star in the spinoff of Power, which chronicles the college years of Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey) as he moves forward from the death of his father while balancing street life and education. Throughout the series, Tariq realizes he’s more like his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick, than he originally thought. The constant twists and turns of the show keep fans on their feet but there’s always room for comedy. During the Dec. 11 episode, fans noticed an editing error that they couldn’t get over.

In the scene, Monet Tajeda (Blige) visits her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) in prison for a conjugal visit. In the middle of a tense conversation and as Lorenzo gets dressed and puts his boots on, viewers notice that Lorenzo puts on his boots on more than once.

“How many feet do this man have LMFAO,” one Twitter user wrote. They also posted an accompanying video of the scene, captioning the video, “Like bro, how many times you finna put yo [sic] shoes on” with several laughing emojis.

In spite of the editing error, millions continue watching. The show has already been renewed for a third season. And Power Universe, a term coined for the multiple spinoffs of the original series, has fans yearning for more. And more is what executives at STARZ will deliver.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz in a statement to Variety. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”