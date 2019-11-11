People’s Choice Awards 2019: Gwen Stefani Walks Red Carpet With Blake Shelton, and Fans Are Gushing

The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton walked the red carpet outside the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California before the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards kicked off. Fans at home were amazed at Stefani’s white gown, thigh-high boots and big black bow. Stefani will receive the Fashion Icon of 2019 award during the show.

“I’m trying to digest it. It’s a lot!” Stefani told E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic when asked what it means to receive the honor. “I feel really honored to be here and it’s surreal. I haven’t really thought about it. I really was enjoying the process of getting ready. That’s my favorite part, I think.”

Stefani revealed that she was wearing a Vera Wang dress.

“I never could imagine that I would wear a gown in my entire life,” Stefani said.

@gwenstefani & @blakeshelton walking the red carpet. They’re such The Couple! Look awesome!!!💜 — brenda hyatt (@auntb5555) November 11, 2019

The “Hollaback Girl” singer told Rancic that her family has had a long interest in fashion, going back to her great-grandmother making clothes for her grandmother and down to her mother making clothes for her. She said she loved going to a fabric store to “create the next holiday look I was going to do.”

gwen stefani looks so gorgeous!!! — mars | jackson maine’s 🌟 (@marsthedreamer) November 11, 2019

“The biggest blessing of my success has been being able to work with all these talented people that sort of like kept rising me up, as far as like educating me and showing me things I had no idea about,” Stefani explained. “My instinct was always just so in love with fashion.”

Later, Stefani recalled being amazed during her No Doubt days when she saw others trying to replicate her looks.

“It was the most incredible feeling because I can remember going to a Madonna concert when I was 17 at the Anaheim stadium and [there were] all these Madonna wannabes,” Stefani said. “So to have someone copy me was like What? It was just bizarre. It’s a great feeling.”

Gwen Stefani’s dress look almost like a wedding gown. #PCAs — David Lartey (@DLartey94) November 11, 2019

Stefani is a three-time Grammy winner and previously won a People’s Choice Award in 2008 for Favorite Female Singer. Shelton won Favorite Male Country Artist in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He also won Favorite Album for If I’m Honest in 2017.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank