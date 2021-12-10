Peloton Responds to ‘Sex and The City’ Revival Premiere’s Shocking Death

This post contains spoilers for the premiere episode of And Just Like That. The HBO Max revival of Sex and the City, And Just Like That, premiered on Dec. 9, and it wasted no time shocking fans with the death of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) longtime love, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). In the episode, Big suffers from a heart attack after riding his Peloton bike and dies in Carrie’s arms. It was a devastating twist for fans of the series and will surely set Carrie off on a new journey of self-discovery.

However, Peloton wanted to make it abundantly clear that Mr. Big didn’t die because of using the exercise bike and released a statement regarding the fictional incident. “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the company stated in a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum via Us Weekly. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum also pointed out that “more than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable” through “lifestyle, diet, and exercise” changes like using a Peloton. “While 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable,” Steinbaum explained. “It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Noth also discussed his character in the franchise, and shared some insight into how he thinks of the wealthy New York businessman. “I never saw him as an alpha male, that’s so funny that you say that. But it’s true, I do get offers to play these power-broker types.” He then joked, “I know how to put on a suit, but my wife put it perfectly when she said, ‘I don’t think people realize that you’re kind of schlubby.’”

Noth later offered his thoughts on how Sex and the City had a major influence on how people saw the city of New York, expressing concern that it may have given an inaccurate, or one-sided, portrayal. “I feel a little guilty that our show became the look for what New York is. That glamour always existed, but it wasn’t the only look. It’s kind of like what the Kardashians have done to culture in America: millions of people following them because they have a thousand shoes in their closets. No, no – it’s not the same.”

He added, “Sex and the City has a lot to offer in terms of its vision of New York, because people do need a certain glamour. But many neighborhoods have changed, so it’s a love-hate kinda thing.” And Just Like That debuted Dec. 9, with the first two episodes now available to stream, only on HBO Max.