Sarah Jessica Parker Calls out ‘Misogynistic Chatter’ Surrounding ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker has, unfortunately, received a great deal of negative criticism in regards to her upcoming Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That. Much of that criticism has been “misogynistic” in nature, as Parker expressed during an interview with Vogue. When it comes to that “misogynistic chatter,” Parker has a strong message for any of those naysayers.

Parker explained that when they first announced And Just Like That there were a lot of “positive reactions.” However, she took issue with one “b—y” narrative that involved people sharing photos of Golden Girls, a reference to the sitcom about four senior citizen roommates. The actor said about that messaging, “And I was like, ‘Wow, so it’s either you’re 35, or you’re retired and living in Florida. There’s a missing chapter here.’”

The Sex and the City actor went on to say that a lot of the chatter is “misogynistic” in nature and would never happen to a cast full of men. She even brought up the fact that her good friend Andy Cohen sports a head full of gray hair and that, unlike the female cast members on And Just Like That, he hasn’t been criticized for his appearance. Parker said, “Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’”

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she continued. “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?” Parker and the rest of the And Just Like That cast, including returning Sex and the City stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, have been busy filming the HBO Max series. Many fan favorites from the original HBO series’ run will also be returning including Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson, who filmed scenes for the show before his death in September. While Kim Cattrall starred as the beloved Samantha Jones in the original series and two film sequels, she will not be appearing in And Just Like That.