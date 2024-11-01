‘The Traitors’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date at Peacock

The Traitors Season 3 has a premiere date. TVLine reports that the hit Peacock reality competition series will return for a third season on Thursday, Jan. 9. Season 3 has been a long time coming, as the streamer renewed the show for it back in February, in the midst of Season 2. The series features a group of celebrity contestants in a game similar to the party game Mafia, where a small group becomes the titular “Traitors,” and have to work together to eliminate the other contestants in order to win the grand prize, worth up to $250,000.

The remaining group, “Faithfuls,” are tasked with discovering and banishing the Traitors by voting them out in order to win the grand prize. The Season 3 cast will consist of reality favorites such as Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Britney Haynes from Big Brother, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dylan Efron from Down to Earth With Zac Efron, WWE Diva Nikki Garcia, Rob Mariano from Survivor, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, and plenty more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 14: Alan Cumming attends Peacock’s “The Traitors” New York Press Junket at NBCUniversal Headquarters on December 14, 2022 in New York City.

When Season 3 premieres early next year, fans will be able to look forward to much more. In August, Peacock renewed The Traitors for two more seasons, taking it all the way through Season 5. News came after the second season won Emmys for Outstanding Reality Competition Program as well as for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for host Alan Cumming. As of now, information on Seasons 4 and 5 have yet to be announced, but, at least for Season 4, those details will likely drop after Season 3 has completed.

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, The Traitors premiered on Peacock in January 2023 and became an instant hit. Within just a month of its release, the streamer renewed it for a second season. Celebrity contestants for Season 1 included Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Big Brother’s Cody Calafiore, The Bachelorette’s Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Survivor’s Cirie Fields. Season 2’s cast included former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Survivor’s Parvati Shallow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks, and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain.

The Traitors will have yet another entertaining season when Season 3 premieres on Jan. 9, and fans won’t want to miss it. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming on Peacock.