Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 23)
'Rez Ball,' 'Will & Harper,' and more debut on Netflix this week.
Netflix is making a few final additions to its streaming library before September comes to an end. This week, the final full week of the month, Netflix will stock eight new titles in its content catalog, expanding on the massive list of September 2024 additions that have already included hits like The Perfect Couple and Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2.
This week's roundup includes two licensed films. On Tuesday, Season 1 of Mark Duplass' coming-of-age series Penelope, starring Megan Stott as a 16-year-old who feels out of place in modern society. The series premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Also joining Netflix's lineup of licensed content this week is Nobody Wants This, a new comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.
This week's list of additions also includes six new and returning Netflix originals, including the original films A True Gentleman, Rez Ball, and Lisabi: The Uprising, the premiere of the new original series We Were Kings, and the return of Everything Calls for Salvation, which will be back for Season 2. The streamer is also set to debut the new original documentary Will & Harper, in which Will Ferrell takes a road trip with his lifelong friend Harper Steele.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'A True Gentleman'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 26
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Saygın appears to have carved out a place for himself in a world of luxury and glitter. To most in the city, he is seen as the ultimate for wealthy women-a seductive and aloof charmer. Yet, beneath this polished charm lies a starkly different reality. Saygın is a man who provides women with the emotional fulfillment they crave, even if they hesitate to voice it. His role is to make them feel uniquely valued and cherished. However, there is one crucial question he has never considered: Where is my own happiness? This question, previously unexamined, begins to resonate with him after meeting the young and innocent Nehir. As a result, the meticulously constructed balance of his life starts to unravel."
'Everything Calls for Salvation' Season 2
Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 26
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the ship of madmen.
Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina have become the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they separated. We find them fighting for custody of the little girl with the support of their respective, very different families.
Daniele, after the intense experience he had during the CHT week, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, he is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted.
He has five weeks to demonstrate to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele gets to know the new patients in the dormitory, who force him to reflect on his excessive empathy towards the pain of others, and who risk derailing him again."
'Lisabi: The Uprising'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 27
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "The legendary story of a folk hero's rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history."
'We Were Kings'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 27
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A tight-knit crew of three reigns over a bustling barrio in Mexico City – until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 9/24
Penelope: Season 1
Avail. 9/26
Nobody Wants This
Avail. 9/27
Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM
Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What's leaving this week?
September is quickly winding to a close, and this week, the streamer will start to prep its library for October's new arrivals. On Tuesday, A Walk to Remember is set to exit, with three other titles - Force of Nature, Great News Seasons 1-2, and Inheritance – set to follow on Friday. This week's departures will mark the final ones before the mass exodus of titles on Sept. 30.
