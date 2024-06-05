Pauley Perrette Reunites With 'NCIS' Co-Star Brian Dietzen

Abby Sciuto and Jimmy Palmer are together again. NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen, alongside Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness, reunited at the Hollywood Bowl to see singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan. After portraying forensic scientist Abby Sciuto since the JAG backdoor pilot, Perrette left towards the end of Season 15 but that doesn't seem to have stopped her from still staying close to much of her co-stars.

Jimmy and Abby had a special relationship on NCIS, and that relationship remains. Perrette took to Instagram to share a fun photo with her former co-star and Vangsness, assuring her followers that "NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED HERE!" Plenty of fans took to the comments to share how obsessed they were with the NCIS and Criminal Minds crossover. Dietzen also shared similar photos to his Instagram, expressing how great it was to spend "time with these two lovely humans!"

While it is nice to see the two reunited, could this mean that Perrette has plans to return to NCIS in the future? Her exit wasn't on the best of terms all because of Mark Harmon and his dog, but with the actor no longer on the long-running procedural, perhaps this could be the perfect time for Abby to come back. She hasn't returned since her exit, but Abby is occasionally brought up. In the Ducky tribute episode, there was a goth-themed wreath sent to HQ and of course, it was presumed to be from Abby.

Even if she doesn't return in the near future, the fact that she is still close with some of her co-stars is better than nothing. Not to mention that the two of them also hang out with Kirsten Vangsness, making it the NCIS and Criminal Minds crossover that has long been awaited. Though with the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, maybe this will be the perfect time for a crossover to finally happen? You never know.

Regardless if Pauley Perrette is gearing up for an NCIS return, Jimmy and Abby are clearly still friends and as close as ever. But now I need her to reunite with the rest of the team because that would be even better. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo do have a new NCIS rewatch podcast, and it would definitely be the perfect time for yet another reunion. Fans will just have to wait and see.