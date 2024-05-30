'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Stars Adam Rodriguez and Kirsten Vangsness Preview 'Incredible Ride' for Season 2 (Exclusive)

New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution are right around the corner, premiering on June 6, and stars Adam Rodriguez and Kirsten Vangsness spoke to PopCulture.com about the highly-anticipated new season. After the Criminal Minds revival premiered on Paramount+ in late 2022, fans were greeted by the BAU once again after what seemed like forever. They were also kept on the edge of their seats the entire season thanks to unsub Elias Voit, played by Zach Gilford.

Now that Voit will be in the BAU's custody, things will only be getting more intense and it doesn't help that the mysterious Gold Star is in play. Not much is known about it, and there's no telling what the team will be getting into. While speaking with PopCulture, Rodriguez, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Luke Alvez, said, "I think Kirsten will agree, this is the best season of Criminal Minds, and I say that feeling like we've truly earned it, and if you've been a fan of the show through the life of the show, or if you're just coming on board, I mean, what we've teed up I think is just something like you haven't seen before."

(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

"We are literally in a relationship now with a serial killer that we haven't been able to bag and put away in one episode, and we've now been living with this guy for what's going to be two seasons," Rodriguez continued. "I think it's amazing. I think you guys earned an incredible ride."

Penelope Garcia herself, Vangsness, agreed with her co-star, adding, "And I think that all those seasons of Criminal Minds teed us up for this. We did all this backstory, so it's like if you've watched the show since jump, there are so many Easter eggs. It's just covered in Easter eggs, but on top of it, it's covered in new things you've never seen before but that you would suspect that character would do, or, 'Oh gosh, they've never done that. That's bad that they're doing that.' So it's a great mix of that. I mean, the directing, Mr. Adam Rodriguez, but the directing is amazing. The writing is fantastic. Cinematography looks incredible. It's great."

(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Rodriguez echoed that everything is fantastic and amazing in "every aspect. The show has evolved to something familiar but also brand new." Of course, with the show being called Criminal Minds: Evolution, that's to be expected, but the show is definitely unpredictable. Just by going off of the first season, it's been as exciting as ever, and it sounds like Season 2 will up the ante.

Luckily, fans don't have to wait too long to see what happens, as the first two episodes of Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution drop on Thursday, June 6, on Paramount+. From the Evolution photos alone, there will be a lot to look forward to, and it's going to be an exciting ride. New episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+ after the June 6 premiere. All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+.