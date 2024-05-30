Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Announce New 'NCIS' Project Ahead of Spinoff

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are celebrating their upcoming NCIS spinoff by announcing a brand new project. TVLine reports that the actors, best known for portraying Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David on the CBS procedural, will be launching a new video podcast for Spotify titled Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch. Weatherly and de Pablo rewatch episodes of NCIS alongside a special guest in each episode.

Special guest stars include NCIS stars Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, and Sasha Alexander; NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah; and NCIS Season 13 guest star Jon Cryer, among many others. As they rewatch episodes, they will discuss their time on the franchise and even reveal some behind-the-scenes moments and more. In addition, Off Duty will include some recurring and interactive segments that fans will be able to take part in as they continue to show their love for the long-running procedural.

Both Weatherly and de Pablo were significant parts of the Mothership. Weatherly made his debut as DiNozzo in the two-part backdoor pilot on JAG and left the series in the Season 13 finale. He most recently returned in Season 21 as part of the tribute episode for David McCallum/Ducky. Meanwhile, de Pablo joined as Ziva in the third season and departed at the beginning of Season 11. She returned towards the end of Season 16 and had a brief arc in Season 17.

Fans will soon be able to see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony and Ziva once again when the appropriately named NCIS: Tony & Ziva comes to Paramount+. Filming is set to kick off in Budapest sometime this summer. The series will follow the former NCIS agents raising their tween daughter Tali in Paris, but after Tony's security company is attacked, they have to go on the run across Europe to figure out who attacked them as they learn to trust each other again.

Produced by Spotify Studios in partnership with Rabbit Grin Productions, Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch is executive produced by Jeph Porter and Rob Holysz, with Natalie Holysz, Kasper Selvig, and Derek Johnson serving as producers. The video podcast wil premiere on Tuesday, June 4 on Spotify. All episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+, so fans are able to watch and listen along while reminiscing themselves.