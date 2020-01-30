Pauley Perrette’s New CBS Sitcom ‘Broke’ Premiere Date Revealed

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette‘s upcoming CBS comedy Broke officially has a premiere date! After teasing that she had “news” coming, Perette on Tuesday revealed that the comedy will premiere on Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET. According to Deadline, the series will replace Carol’s Second Act in the timeslot after its current season ends.

In its current timeslot, Broke will round out CBS’ Tuesday night programming. Young Sheldon will kick off the night full of laughs at 8 p.m. ET and will be followed by Season 4 of Man with a Plan at 8:30 p.m. and Mom at 9 p.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) and Perrette, the freshman comedy follows Jackie (Perrette), a single mother and bartender who is just barely scraping by with her son Milo when her life is suddenly turned upside down when her sister Elizabeth shows up with her formerly rich husband Javier (Camil), who hope to move in with her while they’re down on their luck.

The series was given the greenlight by the network in May and marks Perrette’s return to TV following her exit on NCIS, the series on which she had portrayed Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons and more than 350 episodes.

In the months leading up to the premiere, Perrette has been eager to tease fans with behind-the-scene looks. After production officially kicked off in October, the actress shared a short clip from the casts’ first table read, showing herself and co-stars Camil, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Corbo.

Perrette has also thanked fans for their continued support, writing that same month, “I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show [Broke] on [CBS] I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years. I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!”

The new series comes from Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Camil.

Broke debuts on CBS on Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET.