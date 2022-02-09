Pat Sajak ‘Stunned’ by Historic ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Win

It’s safe to say that Pat Sajak and Wheel of Fortune fans alike were impressed by the latest wins on the show. Yahoo reported that history was made on Tuesday’s show thanks to a contestant’s massive win in the bonus round. For the second day in a row, a contestant won $100,000 in the bonus round, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

The first big win came on Monday. Contestant Lisa Kramer won $100,000 in the bonus round and earned a grand total of $116,700. The excitement continued on Tuesday. Throughout the episode, Sajak made references to Kramer’s win, not knowing that they would get to celebrate a similar scenario with contestant Mark Baer. At the end of the episode, Baer won $100,000 in the bonus round, bringing his total winnings to $126,550.

This kind of feat has never occurred in Wheel of Fortune‘s more than 40 years on the air. Of course, this meant that Sajak was surprised and overjoyed to see it happen on his watch. He said on the show, “It’s never happened. And wouldn’t you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock. …There’s always something new around here, isn’t there? That’s incredible.”

Following the history-making moment, Sajak had a chat with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, about the show, which she posted as a clip on Instagram. While talking with his daughter, the host noted that he wasn’t aware of what was in the envelope before revealing the prize, a common misconception about his role on the show. Because of this, he was as “stunned” as anyone to see two contestants in a row win $100,000.

“I know, we are heading into our 40th season in the fall and we still see things we’ve never saw before on the show,” Sajak said. After Maggie said that her dad must have been surprised to see the second $100,000 win, the TV personality said, “Maggie, I was stunned. I never thought I’d see that on the show.” Just like her father and Wheel of Fortune fans everywhere, Maggie was shocked to see the moment play out. She even captioned her Instagram post with, “So I guess lightning CAN strike twice.”