Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie: What to Know About the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Guest Letter-Turner

With Pat Sajak out on medical leave this week, Vanna White has once again taken over his role as co-host of Wheel of Fortune. In turn, her role in the game is now being temporarily filled by Sajak’s daughter, Maggie. Fans are loving this inter-generational game show.

Sajak was out for a few episodes in December, when White first took over running Wheel of Fortune. At the time, fans were focused on her new role in the game, which turned out well for her. This time around, many are taking a closer look at her replacement letter-turner, Maggie Sajak.

Maggie joined the show on Monday night’s episode, with a brief introduction from White. She reminded fans that Sajak himself was out for one more week, and she was taking over. She said that she could “do this [guest hosting even better hosting the show with a Sajak,” then introduced Maggie.

For many fans, it was a thrill to see Sajak’s own daughter join the show where he has starred for decades now. Many are wondering whether Maggie will become a permanent fixture once Sajak and White retire, making Wheel of Fortune a kind of TV dynasty.

Here is what you need to know about Maggie Sajak and her tenure on Wheel of Fortune.

Early Debut

Maggie Sajak’s stint as a “letter-toucher” this week is not her first time on Wheel of Fortune. In fact, her debut came pretty shortly after she was born. On Monday, the show aired a throwback clip from 1996, when a baby Maggie was brought out on set.

In the appearance, Maggie was just over a year old. She held her father’s hand as she walked out onto the set, said a quick “hi” to the crowd, and then got scooped up in his arms. This really drove the point home for fans watching a now 25-year-old Maggie on the show this week.

“I’m walking a little better now. And, hopefully, I’m a little more eloquent than last time,” Maggie joked with White.

Early Life

As the children of a game show host, Maggie and her older brother, Patrick had a unique life growing up. They spent most of their time in Severna Park, Maryland, though Sajak owns another home in Los Angeles, California. Their mother, photographer Lesly Brown, is originally from Maryland, so this bicoastal lifestyle gave Maggie a taste of different experiences she could pursue.

Music

If that weren’t complicated enough, Maggie spent some time in Nashville, Tennessee as a teenager as well. She broke into the country music scene in 2011, with a country-pop single called “First Kiss.”

Maggie’s music video was played on an episode of Wheel of Fortune in 2012 as a gift for her 17th birthday. Her next release came in 2013, when she recorded “Live Out Loud” in honor of teenage cancer patient Muriel Walters. Sajak’s music was also featured in the season finale of Sweet Home Alabama.

Fashion

Maggie dipped her toe into the world of fashion as well, most notably with a photo shoot for Teen Vogue. In 2013, she was featured by the magazine with both an interview and some stylish pictures. She later told Fashion Week Daily that she was inspired to explore fashion while shooting her music video for “Wild Boy.”

“I love mixing fashion and country, which is exactly what this group of people did for me,” she said.

Sajak’s Surgery

Through all of this, Sajak has been a dutiful daughter during her father’s health issues. She told White on air that she had a tough time with his surgery, but is pleased that he made it through.

“He’s doing well. From the perspective of his daughter, it was a scary experience I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “But, he’s doing great and I know he’s so excited to be back next week.”

In an interview with Good Morning America back in November, she said that her father was in “horrific pain,” adding that it was especially frightening because he is “not a big complainer.”

“I could tell he was taking it seriously. We don’t usually, you know, go into the emergency room for little things,” she said.

Fan Response

We love her! Go Maggie! — Jacqueline Bostick (@_JBostick) January 7, 2020

Fans are dying to see Sajak fully recovered and back on-screen, but they are also delighted by his daughter’s presence in the mean time. Sajak’s followers have sent him some public notes about how well Maggie is doing while he is away.

“Pat I am glad your health is better,” one person wrote. “Praying for continued health. Maggie is a beautiful young woman. Great choice. She must know someone on the show.”

“She’s doing a great job!” another commented. “Both Vanna and your daughter!!”

“Your daughter is doing just fine and so is Vanna,” another fan tweeted. “There’s no shortage of beauty on the ‘Wheel’ but your wit is needed to provide balance.”

Aspirations

View this post on Instagram catching up on some light reading A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak) on Dec 12, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

Despite all her experience as a performer and media personality, Maggie may have bigger plans for herself down the road. She attended Princeton University starting in 2012, and she told Fashion Week Daily that she did some pre-med studies with the hope of becoming a doctor one day. She said that she was torn between these two paths, both of which she felt passionate about.

“Neither one — medicine or country music — is my fall-back plan,” Sajak told CMT. “I just love them both, so I will keep doing both and see where that takes me. I probably won’t go straight to medical school. I want to be able to focus on my music for a while.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a singer,” she added. “But I also always dreamed of being a doctor, and Princeton was my dream school. So I thought I’d lay the ground work for med school while I’m in college.”

It is not clear whether Maggie completed her degree at Princeton or what she is up to behind-the-scenes these days, but after her week on Wheel of Fortune, all eyes may be back on her soon enough.