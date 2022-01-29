‘Wheel of Fortune’ Snub Infuriates Longtime Viewers

Wheel of Fortune viewers weren’t pleased to see that the show didn’t acknowledge host Pat Sajak’s latest milestone with the program. In December, Sajak celebrated 40 years at the helm of Wheel of Fortune. But, as Entertainment Tonight noted, some fans were frustrated that the show didn’t address Sajak’s 40th Wheel of Fortune anniversary.

Sajak first began hosting Wheel of Fortune on Dec. 28, 1981. On Twitter, he reflected on what the world looked like when he first started on the program, writing that the top shows then included Dallas and Three’s Company. At the time, Ronald Reagan was in his first year as president and the No. 1 song on the radio was “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John. While this was an exciting moment for Sajak, fans were confused about the milestone after watching Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune. They pointed out that the show made no mention of Sajak’s 40th anniversary during the episode.

As a result, many Wheel of Fortune viewers took to social media to share their confusion over the lack of acknowledgment about the anniversary. Naturally, they had plenty to say about the situation.

Wow! No mention of Pat’s 40th year on #WheelofFortune tonight? — R (@RDin1114) December 29, 2021

There was a pretty straightforward reason behind why the episode did not feature any mention of Sajak’s 40th anniversary. Like most game shows, Wheel of Fortune episodes are filmed months in advance. So, the show filmed Tuesday’s episode long before Sajak’s actual anniversary.

WOW! Not one mention of Pat Sajak's 40 year anniversary on last night's Wheel of Fortune??? This is unacceptable. https://t.co/tekPiRWe6t — Jeff 🌊 ☕ (@wellsy57) December 29, 2021

Even though the episode was taped in advance, that didn’t prevent some fans from sharing their confusion on Twitter. They’re surprised that the show didn’t mention Sajak’s anniversary at all.

https://twitter.com/sketnj/status/1476034250436530177

Fans were left wondering why Wheel of Fortune didn’t mention that Sajak debuted on the program 40 ago. They’re “curious” about the situation.

Clearly, several Twitter users are surprised that Wheel of Fortune hasn’t acknowledged Sajak’s milestone just yet. This fan even tagged the show’s official Twitter account for good measure.

Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune…and the rest is history! pic.twitter.com/IufbIMD0jL — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) December 28, 2021

While Wheel of Fortune may not have acknowledged the milestone, Sajak’s daughter Maggie certainly did. On Twitter, she posted a tribute to her father and wished him a “Happy 40th Wheel-iversary.”

Happy Anniversary to one of our great TV hosts! I hope your wheel keeps spinning for a long time @patsajak 👍🏼🌟❤️ https://t.co/yJBzSgq6mI — Shelly Morris (@ShellyMorris1) December 29, 2021

Many Wheel of Fortune fans wished Sajak a happy anniversary in honor of the milestone. This fan called him “one of our great TV hosts!”

Happy anniversary!



Thanks for the trip down memory lane. Always been a fan and continue to be one. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) December 28, 2021

Fans were able to reflect on Sajak’s legacy after he shared the news of his 40th Wheel of Fortune anniversary. As this individual wrote, they’ll always be a fan of his.