‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teased Surprising Death and Delivered Romance in Winter Finale

In true Grey’s Anatomy fashion, the winter finale brought romance and potential death in equal measure. Despite appearing to make up with Link (Chris Carmack) In the previous episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) shared a passionate first kiss with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) after episodes of tension and fan excitement. However, Link witnessed the kiss, potentially pushing him into the arms of his best friend Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has been harboring feelings for him all season.
In a more traumatic turn of events, Teddy (Kim Raver), Cormac (Richard Flood), and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are Involved In a car accident In an organ transport gone horribly wrong. When It seems like they are all going to make It out, Owen ends up going over the cliff In the car. Could this be the end of Dr. Hunt? McKidd joined Grey’s Anatomy back in season 5, so he is one of the longest remaining cast members still with the series. The show won’t return until sometime next year, so fans had plenty of feelings about tonight’s dramatic plot twists.
A Polarizing Character
Owen had become a polarizing character over the years, but fans were shocked at the possibility that he may have been killed off.
A Literal Cliffhanger
“smh they’re gonna leave us on a cliff hanger with hayes, teddy, and owen’s storyline aren’t they(pun intended),” grimly joked another fan.
Owen’s Fate
Fans were also panicking about the precarious nature of Owen’s fate, especially since he had recently married and started a family with Teddy. “Owen Hunt better not join the dead dad’s club or I’m suing,” tweeted one distraught viewer.
Exploring a Queer Identity
Many fans are thrilled to see how Amelia navigates what this new relationship means for her sexual Identity, as Kai uses they/them pronouns. “Amelia finally getting to show that she not only is a neuro goddess but also a bi queen, yes thank you,” tweeted one viewer.
Feeling Bad For Link
“The Kai x Amelia kiss was EVERYTHING I needed from this winter finale!!!! I love them,” tweeted another thrilled viewer. However, some were quick to point out that Link has been heartbroken twice this season by Amelia. “S17 finale we had to witness the first sad Amelink proposal and S18 mid-season finale we have to watch link’s heart break all over again bc amelia was kissing someone else. JUST LET THEM BE HAPPY,” tweeted another fan.
Excited for Amelia and Kai
Fans were thrilled to see all their theorizing about Amelia and Kai pay off. “Okay, I’m not an Amelia and Kai shipper cuz Amelink….but THAT KISS. I C O N I C,” tweeted one excited fan.