‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teased Surprising Death and Delivered Romance in Winter Finale

In true Grey’s Anatomy fashion, the winter finale brought romance and potential death in equal measure. Despite appearing to make up with Link (Chris Carmack) In the previous episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) shared a passionate first kiss with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) after episodes of tension and fan excitement. However, Link witnessed the kiss, potentially pushing him into the arms of his best friend Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has been harboring feelings for him all season.

In a more traumatic turn of events, Teddy (Kim Raver), Cormac (Richard Flood), and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are Involved In a car accident In an organ transport gone horribly wrong. When It seems like they are all going to make It out, Owen ends up going over the cliff In the car. Could this be the end of Dr. Hunt? McKidd joined Grey’s Anatomy back in season 5, so he is one of the longest remaining cast members still with the series. The show won’t return until sometime next year, so fans had plenty of feelings about tonight’s dramatic plot twists.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Polarizing Character

Owen had become a polarizing character over the years, but fans were shocked at the possibility that he may have been killed off.

Me waiting for that “Kevin McKidd to exit Greys Anatomy” article cause there is no way Owen Hunt survived that



#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/2lEetD76AG — FaliceBarchie 💋 (@anchors_ahoy) December 17, 2021

Y'all better not kill freaking Owen. His ass infuriates me but I like it like that. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/dKkGpgkcDW — Seeb🦋 (@AITSeeb) December 17, 2021

streets are saying owen hunt is finally getting killed off?? about time. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/SEqBsJHZKk — brendan (@idoledveto) December 17, 2021

A Literal Cliffhanger

“smh they’re gonna leave us on a cliff hanger with hayes, teddy, and owen’s storyline aren’t they(pun intended),” grimly joked another fan.

https://twitter.com/_chefkay97/status/1471676939874148352?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

OWEN BETTER BE OKAYYYYYY IT’S CHRISTMAS FOR GOODNESS SAKE #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/dxQbV3Cdso — j (@jaderaer) December 17, 2021

DID YALL SERIOUSLY JUST KILL OWEN?!? THIS CANNOT BE FR #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ZOdFZV5csO — Nikki🦋. (@Nikkigambinoo) December 17, 2021

Owen’s Fate

Fans were also panicking about the precarious nature of Owen’s fate, especially since he had recently married and started a family with Teddy. “Owen Hunt better not join the dead dad’s club or I’m suing,” tweeted one distraught viewer.

BRO OWEN KNEW HE WAS GONNA DO THIS THE WHOLE TIME. HE JUST HAD TO GET TEDDY OUT THE CAR FIRST #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/PA8JieFJMX — ang | 🇵🇷🇭🇳 (@notchenford) December 17, 2021

Omgggg! Not this very intense scene happened. Not Owen. He has 2 kids. He just got married to Teddy. 😭😭😭 Come on 🥺🥺#GreysAnatomy #owenhunt #teddyaltman pic.twitter.com/ybaOJL1LjC — 🌸calliope mills | #Leni 🌸✨️🌷 (@luvlycallielana) December 17, 2021

Exploring a Queer Identity

Many fans are thrilled to see how Amelia navigates what this new relationship means for her sexual Identity, as Kai uses they/them pronouns. “Amelia finally getting to show that she not only is a neuro goddess but also a bi queen, yes thank you,” tweeted one viewer.

// #GreysAnatomy spoilers

.

.

.

.

Living for that HEIGHT DIFFERENCE!!! I'm gonna need to catch up soon just for Amelia sapphic era https://t.co/pnVXOu6gPs — tree 💺 #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow (@sinkshowernstuf) December 17, 2021

Seeing a character like Dr Kai Bartley on screen means so much, and to further have them be with Amelia, means everything. It made my heart swell with pride! Thank you #GreysAnatomy and @GenderlessGapAd for giving us the representation we need and deserve 🙌 — Brooklyn (@rosamundpikelet) December 17, 2021

Feeling Bad For Link

“The Kai x Amelia kiss was EVERYTHING I needed from this winter finale!!!! I love them,” tweeted another thrilled viewer. However, some were quick to point out that Link has been heartbroken twice this season by Amelia. “S17 finale we had to witness the first sad Amelink proposal and S18 mid-season finale we have to watch link’s heart break all over again bc amelia was kissing someone else. JUST LET THEM BE HAPPY,” tweeted another fan.

I'm happy for Amelia but my heart broke for Link. #GreysAnatomy — FanGirlforever (@BooksmartBabe8) December 17, 2021

Excited for Amelia and Kai

Fans were thrilled to see all their theorizing about Amelia and Kai pay off. “Okay, I’m not an Amelia and Kai shipper cuz Amelink….but THAT KISS. I C O N I C,” tweeted one excited fan.