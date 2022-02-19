Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Leaving Netflix?

As Disney continues to subsume other media companies, many viewers are starting to worry about the level of monopoly they are getting on the industry. That worry was kicked Into high gear when ABC shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were set to be removed from Netflix, leading some to wonder if the ABC medical juggernaut Grey’s Anatomy could be the next to exit the service.

Grey’s Anatomy has long been one of Netflix’s most-streamed titles, and creator Shonda Rhimes has built an extremely lucrative partnership with the streaming service. Rhimes signed a $100 million deal with Netflix and has produced hit shows like Bridgerton and Inventing Anna due to that deal. That partnership could make Grey’s more secure on Netflix but is no guarantee. For example, several Ryan Murphy shows that were produced by 20th Century TV, a company that has since been bought by Disney, are leaving Netflix despite his mega-deal.

ABC recently announced that Grey’s would be back for Season 19 in fall 2022. The new season will bring Ellen Pompeo back as Meredith Grey for at least one more year. Grey’s Anatomy is already the longest-running primetime medical drama in U.S. television history and anchors ABC’s Thursday night lineup, alongside the spinoff Station 19.

In addition to Pompeo’s return, Krista Vernoff will be back as showrunner. She was a head writer on the show for its first seven seasons and returned as showrunner for Season 14. Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are the only three actors to have appeared on the show since the beginning.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes added. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.” Vernoff is “excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact,” she said.