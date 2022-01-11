ABC Makes Decision on ‘Station 19’ Season 6

ABC renewed Station 19 for a sixth season on Tuesday, the day after the network picked up Grey’s Anatomy for another year. Station 19 focuses on a group of Seattle firefighters, starring Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren, the character he originated on Grey’s Anatomy. Krista Vernoff will be back as showrunner, the same position at Grey’s.

Grey’s and Station 19 were the first two shows ABC renewed for the 2022-2023 season. Both have continued to be consistent performers for the network and are ABC’s top two highest-rated shows. Station 19 averages a 2.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic this season, including 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” Vernoff said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, added. “Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

Aside from George, Station 19 also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. Stacy McKee created the series and served as showrunner for the first two seasons before Vernoff took over. Shonda Rhimes and Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo are executive producers.

ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for Season 19 on Monday. Pompeo will be back to headline the show, alongside the only two other remaining original stars, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Station 19 is the second Grey’s spin-off, following the successful Private Practice, which aired from 2007 to 2013. Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return with another two-hour crossover on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET. The current seasons of both shows are available to stream on Hulu.