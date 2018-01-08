Watch Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes Speech

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Oprah Winfrey gave an emotional speech, telling the audience and viewers that “a new day is on the horizon.”

“It is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award,” Winfrey began her speech, recalling how, in 1964, she had watched as Sidney Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 36th Academy Awards, a moment that she says has stuck with her.

Winfrey, whose only other Golden Globe nomination had been in 1986 for The Color Purple, also spoke about the Times Up movement, stating that “Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have, and I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories.”

She went on to tell the story of Recy Taylor, who was raped by six white men in 1944. The perpetrators had never been prosecuted. Taylor died just 10 days prior to the Golden Globes at the age of 97.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up,” she continued to a standing ovation. “I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.”

Winfrey’s words were heard throughout the night, with both the men and women attending the Golden Globes wearing black and sporting pins that read “Times Up” in an effort to bring attention to the topic of sexual harassment across different industries.