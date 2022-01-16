‘Only Murders’ Stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short Top Potential Oscars Host List

After the Golden Globes came and went without any fanfare, Hollywood is gearing up for a bigger to-do with the 2022 . With the news that the Oscars ceremony would have a host again after going without for the past three years, everyone started throwing their suggestions into the ring. However, director Judd Apatow may have hit the nail on the head.

“I would like to see [Steve Martin] and Martin Short host,” the Knocked Up director tweeted. “It would be pure joy and we need that.” Martin and Short recently starred alongside Selena Gomez in the absolutely delightful first season of the Hulu crime comedy Only Murders In the Building and are currently filming season two. The trio has built up absolutely crackling chemistry on Only Murders In the Building, and Martin has already hosted the Oscars three times, so this could actually be a brilliant option.

“I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in an interview with Variety. “Obviously we know that because [Only Murders] is our most-watched comedy ever,” he added. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with [Oscars producer] Will [Packer] and the Academy about it.”

Considering the fact that ABC, which airs the Oscars, and Hulu are both owned by Disney, this would be a brilliant bit of corporate synergy. However, there are also rumors that ABC is lining up Pete Davidson to host. Page Six reports that he’s being eyed for the major award ceremony. “His people are talking to producers,” a source exclusively tells the media outlet. The normally rigid award show is looking for a “reset,” with the source adding that the Academy wants to bring in younger viewers. The Academy Awards ceremony has gone without a host since 2019, and it’s continued to slip in the ratings with approximately only 10.40 million viewers tuning in 2021. Still, the combination of Martin, Short, and Gomez could be the perfect blend of classic and current.