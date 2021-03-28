'SNL' Reunites Maya Rudolph and Martin Short for Kamala Harris Passover Skit

✖

Maya Rudolph hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, and she got some help from a very famous individual while doing so. During Saturday's episode, Rudolph reprised her role of Vice President Kamala Harris for a Passover-themed skit. She was joined onstage by Martin Short, who played Harris' husband Doug Emhoff. This skit aired nearly five years after Rudolph and Short's own variety show, Maya & Marty, premiered on NBC.

Rudolph, as Harris, announced that she would be holding a "Kamala Harris Unity Sedar" in honor of Passover. Of course, she needed some support for the event, which meant that she turned to her husband, Emhoff, played by Short. The couple welcomed a series of guests to their dinner and, in the spirit of unity, they even invited politicians from across the aisle. Rudolph's Harris said that President Joe Biden gave her a list of Republican politicians to reach out to and she said that she started from the bottom. At that moment, Republican senator Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant, entered the scene.

Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, made an appearance at the dinner in true runway fashion. Other guests at the dinner included Senator Ralphael Warnock, Biden, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who entered Harris' house by way of the window because "ever since January 6th I've only been entering buildings insurrection style. I don't trust doors. Doors is what's destroying this country. I'll only enter rooms through HVAC ducts, windows, and sewer systems."

As previously mentioned, this skit reunited Rudolph and Short years after their variety show, Maya & Marty, came to an end. The series, which premiered in May 2016, only lasted for one season. Like SNL, it saw the cast engaging in a number of skits based on current events and pop culture. Around the time that the show was airing, Rudolph and Short engaged in an interview with Playbill.com to speak about the variety series. According to the pair, their time on SNL really paved the way for their new show. Rudolph said, "I really cut my teeth at SNL and learned all of the things that I know about variety there. I guess it’s hard for me to distinguish between SNL and me at this point. I’m a team player." She added, "Marty and I both come from improv backgrounds – him Second City and me, The Groundlings – and that’s what I brought to Saturday Night Live and that’s what I bring to this. I don’t enjoy performing solo; I like to perform with others and I like the performance aspect to be joyful."